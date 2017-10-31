Models and Fashion Stars Get Creative with Halloween Costumes

From skeletons, giant spiders and zombies to movie stars and seventies icons, models, brand ambassadors and other stars of the fashion world have been getting creative with their costumes for Halloween 2017. The Fabulous Fund Fair -- a charity event organized by Natalia Vodianova and Jeff Koons in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation and amfAR -- notably saw Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton and Constance Jablonski step out in impressive attire.While some models chose classic costumes, others underwent a veritable transformation, becoming almost unrecognizable for just one night. Model Sara Sampaio, for example, gets full marks for creativity, stepping out as a frightful cosmetic surgery addict. The next day she showed off another great costume, as a blood-stained little red riding hood.Natalia Vodianova also picked a surprising costume, turning heads as Jeff Koons' Balloon Venus artwork for Halloween 2017.As in previous years, movie stars, singers and celebrities are popular costume choices for Halloween. Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson and Madonna are still classic choices, updated with new twists each year.Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out as seventies icon Cher in a retro and sexy getup. Karlie Kloss sported the legendary hairstyle and white dress of Marilyn Monroe, while Joan Smalls and Paris Hilton picked Disney characters Minnie Mouse and Princess Jasmine.Whether it's zombies, vampires or witches, Halloween is above all about spooky, frightful costumes. And models weren't scared to get into full horror garb to spook guests and passersby. Jasmine Tookes, for example, stepped into a vampy feline costume, Behati Prinsloo wore a spooky skeleton suit and Marjan Jonkman wore a sexy blood-splattered ensemble.