Monalisa and Vikrant Are In Goa For A Lavish Beach Honeymoon

It’s not only celebs fancy wedding that calls for attention, but their honeymoon too, is a grand affair. We just love how our favourite celebrities post some wonderful pictures from their exotic honeymoon and give us a glimpse of their love.

The loverbirds, Monalisa And Vikrant flew down to their favorite location Goa for their honeymoon. Bhojpuri actors Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput, who were eliminated from Nach Baliye 8 on Sunday, decided to spend some quality time in Goa over the weekend.

Check out some of the pictures from their honeymoon diaries:

For The Love Birds... How amazing love birds they have created... Thanks to the housekeeping team for this... 😘😘You all are superb.. Having a super comfortable stay 😍😍 .... A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 7, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

🎀💑👙❤️💛💚💙💜🏊🏻🍺🍻🍷🍾 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 6, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

An elated Mona Lisa, who is visiting Goa for the first time took to Instagram to share all her pictures. She shared this pic and wrote, "Yayyyy "GOA".... First Time visitors... Damn excited.... Bye Bye Mumbai...will be back soon 😍... #love #travelling #break #short #honeymoon 😜 #party #excitement #beach #whatnot."

Mona is totally enjoying her beach vacation. Here she is, jumping with joy!

Monalisa took to Instagram to share a collage of three pictures of her hotel room praising the room decor.

The couple look happy together sharing their love with their fans.

The actress flaunts her body in a swimsuit here.

What to say? Poolside or sea side??? Just amazing experience 🏊🏻👙.... #love swimming #posing #chilling #beautiful #location A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 6, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who married boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house, has shared her fitness regime on Instagram and we must say, she had a massive transformation.

It looks like they're enjoying every bit of their Goa vacay.