More Than Half Of US Homes No Longer Have Landline Phones

For the first time, more than half of the homes in the US no longer have landline phones, but a wireless phone or a smartphone.

The second half of 2016 was the first time that a majority of the US homes had only wireless telephones, a US-based news website reported on Thursday.

According to a study from the National Center for Health Statistics division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary results from the July-December 2016 survey indicate that 50.8 per cent of US homes did not have a landline telephone but did have at least one wireless telephone -- an increase of 2.5 per cent since the second six months of 2015.

"The number rises sharply among households that have children. In these cases, 'wireless-only' homes make up 60.7 per cent of households. At the other end of the spectrum, only 23.5 per cent of households with people over 65 are wireless only," the report noted.

It was observed that the younger the people in the household, the more likely it is to be wireless only.

"Around 73 per cent adults aged 25-29 and 71 per cent aged 30-34 lived in households with only wireless telephones. These rates are greater than the rate for those 18-24," the report stated.

There has been a rise in the subscribers of wireless in the US, with 378 million wireless subscribers registered at the end of 2015.