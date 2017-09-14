Mouni Roy Slays in Gorgeous Outfits While Vacationing In Sri Lanka

The last rose of summer A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

The vacay s treating me well ! 💋 xx A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Tales.. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Tom to - ming ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

Come-onnn! If you re coming!!! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 10, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

The beautiful and elegant diva of television Mouni Roy - is busy frolicking in Sri Lanka currently. Away from work, shoot and Mumbai, the actress finally succeeded in planning a much-needed break. And to have a memorable time, Mouni headed to Sri Lanka. Mouni, who earned huge success with her show Naagin didn’t take too long to share her photos on social media. Interestingly, while holidaying in Sri Lanka, she made sure she sported every look- western, desi, fusion with ease and perfection looking breezy and fresh every time. Check out her vacation pics:1) Mouni’s vacation wardrobe is all about breezy dresses, denim shorts, hats and wrap dresses. She is clearly having the best time of her life.2) Her hot photos from Sri Lanka show that she knows how to travel in style.3) Mouni is known for is her impeccable fashion sense.4) She keeps her fans engaged with her gorgeous Instagram photos.5) Look at her, raising the temperature with her hot denim shorts and unmatched aura.Mouni Roy’s Sri Lanka travel diaries are making us jealous and inspiring us to travel at the same time!