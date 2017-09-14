GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mouni Roy Slays in Gorgeous Outfits While Vacationing In Sri Lanka

Mouni is chilling amid sun, sand and the sea.

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Mouni Roy
The beautiful and elegant diva of television Mouni Roy - is busy frolicking in Sri Lanka currently. Away from work, shoot and Mumbai, the actress finally succeeded in planning a much-needed break. And to have a memorable time, Mouni headed to Sri Lanka. Mouni, who earned huge success with her show Naagin didn’t take too long to share her photos on social media. Interestingly, while holidaying in Sri Lanka, she made sure she sported every look- western, desi, fusion with ease and perfection looking breezy and fresh every time. Check out her vacation pics:

1) Mouni’s vacation wardrobe is all about breezy dresses, denim shorts, hats and wrap dresses. She is clearly having the best time of her life.

The last rose of summer

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on




2) Her hot photos from Sri Lanka show that she knows how to travel in style.

The vacay s treating me well ! 💋 xx

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on




3) Mouni is known for is her impeccable fashion sense.

Tales..

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on




4) She keeps her fans engaged with her gorgeous Instagram photos.

Tom to - ming !

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on




5) Look at her, raising the temperature with her hot denim shorts and unmatched aura.

Come-onnn! If you re coming!!!

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on




Mouni Roy’s Sri Lanka travel diaries are making us jealous and inspiring us to travel at the same time!



