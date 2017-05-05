Mouni Roy's Wardrobe Is More Stylish Than That of All Television Actresses' Combined

If you're following Mouni Roy on Instagram, three things you'll be sure of. One that she's a book fanatic who absolutely loves Sylvia Plath, second - she's an avid traveller and third,

her wardrobe is more stylish than that of all television actresses' put together.

The actress, like many others, owes her television debut to Ekta Kapoor as she launched her with blockbuster family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She then participated in the reality TV show Zara Nachke Dikha and emerged as the winner of its first season. Mouni, however, rose to fame only with her role of Sati in mythological drama Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev and her character in Naagin. And ever since then, there has been no looking back for her.

If recent reports are to be believed, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the godfather of many in the industry, is planning to give Mouni her first Bollywood break. "Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions," a source has been quoted as saying.

Her Instagram feed is a paradise for fashion connoisseurs and an inspiration for fashion lovers. It's pretty amusing to see her choice of outfits and more importantly, her unabashed elan of pulling them off.

On Television award red carpets, where one usually keeps an eye only for the worst-dressed celebrities, Mouni takes away the cake with her impeccable fashion picks. She sports a princess-cut gown with the same ease she steps out in a maxi dress. She grooves with the same panache in a pair of 6-inch heels as she moves in sneakers. And if there's anybody who's worthy of being credited as the fashion pioneer in Indian television world, it has to be Mouni Roy.

Whether she makes a debut on the big screen or not, remains to be seen. But, right now, what she deserves a thumbs up for, are her bold fashion choices. As the reports continue to get fuelled, we get you some fashion tips you'd easily grasp from Mouni's style statement.

Nothing ever comes close to Indian ethnic wear. Just that, one must know how to flaunt it with pride.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

Traditional saris amped up with modern yet feminine poses is the key to that picture perfect photograph.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

No harm in taking a detour and opting for that Indo-western dress you've been eying on.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

The world is your oyster and the street, your runway.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

Know when to opt for a formal suit. And know when to strike a pose.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

One mustn't take travelling lightly. Because 'travel-in-style' is clearly the new mantra.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

While you're around and about a new place, don't forget to choose the right outfits.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

The charm of old-school maxis can never fade out.

Image: Instagram/ Mouni roy

Rule the red carpet with your bold choices because honestly, the bolder the better!