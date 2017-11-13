GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MTV Europe Music Awards: The Best Beauty Looks

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 13, 2017, 5:40 PM IST
(Photo: Stefflon Don at MTV EMAs/ Reuters)
London rolled out the red carpet for some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry last night, as the stars put their best foot forward for the MTV Europe Music Awards. But who pulled off the strongest beauty look of the evening?

Rita Ora

rita ora

Popstar Rita Ora, who was hosting the ceremony, made a quirky red carpet appearance ahead of the event, clad in a bathrobe and sporting a towel wrapped around her hair. The incident might have been in jest, but the star's makeup look was deadly serious -- she sported a hot pink metallic lip with a bronze eyeshadow hue and plenty of bling.

Kesha

kesha

Kesha nodded to the current beauty craze for unicorn-colored everything, taking to the stage during the ceremony rocking matching candy pink hair and makeup. The singer added a pink lip gloss to seal the deal.

Hailey Baldwin

Credit: @Hailey Baldwin

American model Hailey Baldwin paid homage to the evening's musical focus with rock-star black eyeliner teamed with a hint of a smoky eye. A tousled top knot and bold hoop earrings added extra nonchalance to the look.

Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don

British rapper Stefflon Don kept things simple but effective with ice blonde locks, spiky lashes, and a shimmering, glossy lip. A light dusting of pink eyeshadow added depth to the look.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello's makeup was a masterclass in the perfect smoky eye. The star teamed autumnal taupe shades with a preppy pink lip and a cute half-up, half-down hairstyle for a look that was polished but fun.
