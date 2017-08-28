MTV VMAs: From Katy Perry To Nicki Minaj, The Hottest Beauty Looks

Bold hairstyles, monochrome makeup and plenty of millennial pink were the key trends seen on the red carpet of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. We analyze the hottest beauty looks.Vanessa Hudgens took the monochrome makeup trend to new heights, with a scarlet-themed beauty look that perfectly matched her vivid red outfit. The actress and singer opted for a glittery red shadow above and below the eyes, paring things back with a lighter coral lip to avoid overkill.It's no secret that "Pink Friday" artist Nicki Minaj loves a bit of pink, but her half-and-half hair color, which was rose gold on one side and platinum on the other, still came as a welcome surprise. A smoky eye and nude lip kept the look polished.Host Katy Perry was bang on trend with a bold rose-violet eyeshadow hue that contrasted starkly with her white-blonde pixie crop and dark brows. Geometric earrings added extra edge to the look.Actress and model Yara Shahidi stunned with a bold ponytail that was slicked down at the front and left gorgeously curly at the neck, drawing attention to both her ultra-chic smoky eye and the elaborate earrings she had color-matched to her gown. A nude lip and slightly disheveled brow prevented the look from becoming too try-hard.Another star tapping into the pink craze was Lorde, whose fresh-faced take on monochrome makeup featured a light rose eyeshadow and a pale pink lip. The singer kept her hair off her face with a half-up-half-down top knot for added insouciance.