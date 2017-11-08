Mushrooms and Super Powders will Dominate Food Trends in 2018: Report

According to the diviners at health food retailer Whole Foods, consumers will be sipping on lavender-flavored lattes, mushroom coffees and sprinkling their smoothies with super powders in 2018. As the year 2017 draws to a close, Whole Foods has released the 2018 edition of its annual food trends report, which aims to predict the new foods and drinks that consumers will be buying next year.Here are the top five trends on the list:While edible flowers have long been used to garnish dishes at gastronomic restaurants, the trend will enter the mainstream consumer market in the form of drinks and snacks perfumed with botanical flavors. Think lavender lattes, pink hibiscus teas and elderflower-flavored cocktails and bubbly.Matcha, maca root and cacao powders will increasingly replace coffee as an alternative energy boost, while smoothies will be spiked with spirulina, kale, herbs and root powders. Protein powders are also being amped up with skin and hair-enhancing collagen.The health -- not hallucinogenic -- properties of mushrooms like reishi, chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane will find their way into bottled drinks, coffees, smoothies and teas in 2018. Along with savory, vegan mushroom broths, the mushroom's earthy, creamy notes are said to pair well with cocoa, chocolate and coffee flavors.Now that hummus, pitas and falafels have entered the mainstream culinary lexicon, consumers are ready to go deeper into the culinary traditions of the region, from Israel, Morocco, Syria and Lebanon. After harissa, cardamom and za'atar, look out for shakshuka (eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce), grilled halloumi, tomato jam and lamb to become increasingly popular next year.Traceability and transparency are top of mind for consumers, and 2018 will only see this demand for accountability grow. Though GMO foods will remain top-of-mind, consumers will also be actively looking out for Fair Trade certification, and brands that espouse responsible production and meet animal welfare standards.