'Music Run' 2nd Edition Gets Bengaluru's Fitness and Music Fans Together

Like to run with music in your ears? A 'Music Run' held here offered just that. Over 8,500 Bengalureans took part in the second edition of Fastrack Music Run that brought a 5-km run and a music festival under the same roof.Witnessing participation from both young and elder runners on Saturday, the running course was boosted with music that got the participants' adrenaline pumping.The run ended with a music festival of rock, pop, old school and hip hop music with artists like DJ Zaden, DJ Shaan and Best Kept Secret."We are bowled over with the response this year. A seamless blend of music and fitness is what Fastrack stands for -- energy, excitement and self-expression. The vibe was infectious and we're thrilled to have delivered a full blown experience," Ayushman Chiranewala, head of marketing at Fastrack, told media here.The organisers said they witnessed a much bigger participation in this edition despite rain in the city.The event also had an interesting aspect of 'Booking A Shoulder', through which the concertgoers could get a better view of the performances on stage.For Abhijit Singh, a 30-year-old IT professional from the city, the event helped in letting him take part in a run which he otherwise would not have on a weekend."Bringing a music festival along with the run makes many young people who otherwise don't pay attention to fitness want to take part in it. It was a fun way of taking part in a 5-km run," he said."It brings together the aspects of fitness and music, making both young and the old interested," Singh added.This global event has already been held across 25 cities with a participation of over 100,000 music runners along with many international live artist performances.