My Fashion Sense Was Quite Outrageous: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is known for her film projects as well as her fashion sense. The actress says it was not a "conscious leap" to come forward as a style icon.

The actress also said she has been experimental with her looks since her growing up days.

"I started as a small town girl and it was not a conscious leap where I decided that 'Okay fine, I have to emerge as this style icon'. While growing up, I was quite experimental with my looks. It was not like that I didn't stand out back home in my little village where I grew up," Kangana told IANS.

"In fact, my fashion sense was quite outrageous. I remember wearing torn shorts and straw hat and going to market, which sort of scandalised everyone," she added.

The 29-year-old is known for films like Gangster - A Love Story, Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She is now being lauded for her look in her forthcoming film Rangoon - Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama set in the 1940s amidst the turmoil of India's Independence struggle.

The actress said her father was not happy with her style while growing back.

"I remember my father being extremely upset with what I wore and how I carried myself. He didn't approve of it. But I just thought that it was none of his business and I did what I liked anyway."

"I think that was the phase where a child tries something and everybody sort of doesn't give the right reaction," said the National Award winning actress.

After Rangoon, she will be seen in Rani Lakshmi Bai and Simran.