My Flagship Store Defines My Creative Journey As a Designer: Rocky S

Mumbai: Rocky S, who has launched his flagship store in Khar, says the place defines his creative journey as a designer. He also says that he has spent a lot of thought to bring the store to life.

The store is a reinterpretation of modern elements subtlety echoing Indian traditions.

"From the colour schemes to the decor details, I loved planning every aspect that went into putting this place together. I've invested a lot of thought to bring the store to life in a certain way that defines my creative journey as a designer," the designer, who has dressed up the best of film celebrities like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu and Hollywood faces like Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton, told IANS.

"My idea was to build a store that is more than just a shopping destination. I wanted to create a shopping experience for my customers to take back and that's what I have strived to achieve with the flagship store," he added.

Sprawling across 1500 square feet space, the store is infused with a contemporary vibe comprising a coalition of simplicity and sophistication.

At every corner, the store resonates the designer's synthesis of his love for art and handcrafted textures. The Rocky Star Label welcomes you with warmth of a beautiful open garden at its entrance.

The highpoint of the store is the wallpapers of Rocky S' signature prints and a wall dedicated to his fashion illustrations add a personal touch to the store. The sofas and custom made embroidered cushions, against the wallpaper, exhibits a quaint and soothing vibe.

The store houses his luxury pret collection along with his signature couture collection which comprises of red carpet, western wear gowns, dresses, skirts, blazers and tops. The store also has a collection of luxury Indo-western outfits; Sarees and lehengas. Rocky Star's newly launched line of bags and clutches too, occupies space on display.