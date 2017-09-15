Mysore Fashion Week: Expect Saris With Crocs, Tribute To Paris Attack Victims

Would you wear a pair of Crocs with a traditional Kanjeevaram sari? This new fashion trend and more will be showcased at the fourth edition of the Mysore Fashion Week, which begins here on Friday.Being held in association with the brand Crocs at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel here, the three-day gala will also feature a collection dedicated to the Paris attack victims as well as one with India's national flower lotus as an inspiration.Jayanti Ballal, the event's Director and also a fashion designer, is excited to showcase her unique collection where the models will flaunt rich Kanjeevaram saris with Crocs footwear.As an ode to the rich cultural heritage of Mysuru, Ballal has come up with a line of designs that will feature heritage jewelry designs created on saris.As for the event, she says the attempt is always to try and implement something different every time."The models walking the ramp are new faces because we believe in giving opportunities to new people. The only criteria we have when looking for a model is the minimum height which should be 5 ft 7 inches and this year we have a transgender model named Anjali as well," Ballal told IANS.Crocs Mysore Fashion Week will have more than 50 models, and 10 of these will be men.The showstoppers at the extravaganza include actress Chitrangada Singh for Rebecca Dewan, Adah Sharma for Ballal and acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi for Jaheena.Dewan has worked up creations using Chantilly. Her festive pop collection titled 'Belle âme' is her way to pay tribute to the Paris attack victims."Paris has always been a welcoming city for fashion and it should remain so. I started my brand's journey with Chantilly and hence I felt it fitting to feature it in my latest collection. This collection is for the discerning bride who dares to be exceptional, pushes boundaries and values individuality," said Rebecca.The event will also feature the works of designers and brands like Vijaylakshmi Silks, Trinetra by Raja Pandit, Krishna Dembla by Ramesh Dembla, Reshma Kunhi, Posh Affair by Roshan and Dinendra, Maanay by Ashok Maanay, Zubhe by Kanchan Sabharwal, Shravan Kumar, Crocs Exclusive Showcase, Asif Merchant, and the grand finale by Archana Kochhar.It will be a riot of different inspirations ranging from an Indo-western line inspired by the lotus flower, where the silhouettes will be traditional in fusion for the modern woman to a celebration of brides and grooms, clothes reflecting the moods and emotions of humans who are looking for a ray of hope, the classic Gingham (medium-weight balanced plain-woven fabric made from dyed cotton or cotton-blend yarn) weave and more.As for the Crocs showcase, it will have sequinned to embellished styles in bright colors. There will be a variety of comfortable clogs, sneakers, heels and wedges, stylish sandals and slides.The backstage team for this fashion event is from the Queens Fashion Designing School. An average of 40 students from the Institute is going to be a part of the show.