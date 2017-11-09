Nail the Holiday Look with These New Party-Inspired Polishes

As the holiday season approaches, the winter-themed beauty collections are coming quick and fast -- nail polishes included. Here are some of the hottest new manicure shades launching ahead of the festive season.Essie is introducing six new shades to its 2017 winter nail collection, inspired by the glitz and glam of the holiday season. The shades, which range from a ruby red to a rich magenta purple, come with festive names such as ‘On your mistletoes' and ‘New year, new hue', and are now retailing at www.essie.com.OPI is ringing in the holiday season with ‘Love OPI', a 12-piece limited edition collection of festive shades of its classic nail lacquer. Colors range from the soft white ‘Snow glad I met you' to the super-modern jet black hue of ‘Holidazed over you'. Available from www.opi.com.Chanel is going bold this holiday, with a limited edition collection of polishes in contrasting, vibrant shades. Christmas hues of red and green can be found in the bright emerald ‘Fiction' and scarlet ‘Scenario' shades, while neon oranges, electric blues and magenta pinks add a dash of flair to the series.