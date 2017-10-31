Nails Inc Founder To Launch New Makeup Brand

Manicure brand Nails Inc is set to expand into the cosmetics sector, with the launch of a new beauty line called 'INC.redible'.The brand took to its newly created Instagram account over the weekend to announce that its debut makeup collection will drop on November 2.Further details have yet to be revealed, although the brand has confirmed that it is working on a series of lip products. It also offered insight into the philosophy behind its collection, saying: "INC.redible is all about being your most incredible self - there are no bad yous. INC.redible will amplify the entire DNA from the mothership of @nailsinc - known for innovation, trend and colour expertise - now exploded out into a full beauty range." The photo unveiling the launch date showcased color swatches ranging from iridescent fuchsia through to golden-coral tones.Founded by British entrepreneur Thea Green in 1999, Nails Inc has grown to become one of the key nail brands in the fashion industry. The company is known for its chain of nail bars and range of polishes, but also for its high-end fashion collaborations, having teamed up with fashion stars Victoria Beckham and Alexa Chung on projects in the past. The launch of INC.redible is in many ways a logical progression of Green's expanding beauty empire -- Nails Inc already offers hand creams and skincare masks for the face and hands as part of its product line.INC.redible will be available to purchase at selected global retailers from November 2.