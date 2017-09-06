Natural Cosmetics Brand Lush Teases Halloween Collection

The natural cosmetics brand has revealed a glimpse of its upcoming Halloween collection via Instagram, posting an image of 10 products against the backdrop of a Knot Wrap illustrated by US artist Oliver Hibert, including an eerie-looking shimmer bar, a pumpkin bubble bar, and plenty of bath bombs. The shot was accompanied by the caption: "We couldn't keep you waiting any longer. These treats launch in shops at the end of Sept. Which is your fave?"According to Bustle, the full Halloween collection actually features 15 products. As well as the aforementioned ‘Goth Fairy Shimmer Bar' and ‘Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar', there is a ‘Magic Wand Soap' made from charcoal and pomegranate, an ‘Ectoplasm Jelly bomb' that smells of grapefruit oil, and of course, a ‘Pumpkin Bath Bomb.' A very green ‘Lord of Misrule' shower gel and a ‘Black Rose Naked Lip Scrub' sculpted to look like a tombstone keep things spooky, while the brand's ‘Monster's Ball Bath Bomb' add a playful element to the lineup. Many of the products, including the Lord of Misrule shower cream and the Monster's Ball bath bomb, are fan favorites that are being reintroduced to the brand for the trick-or-treating season.The collection will launch in-store and online later this month.