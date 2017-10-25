Nature And Romance Inspire New Fashion Lines

Designers Djey Tanwar and Megha Sikchi will showcase their new collection 'Paradise Ocean', inspired by nature, and Delhi-based designer Bani Khurana will launch her 'Dainty Romance' line at a forthcoming fashion event.Tanwar and Sikchi's new red carpet collection under their label "The O.F.U" is in black, ice grey-blue, gold, red, turquoise, read a statement.The designers have used mesh, sequins, stones, and beads to showcase the elements from the sea like the corals and the reefs. They have added frills, spangles, and tassles to the cocktail gowns, dramatic skirts with sculpted bodices, crop tops and shrugs."Nature has always inspired us. It has a myriad of colours and elements. This time we decided to take different elements from the sky and the ocean and capture it in our new collection," Sikchi said."The collection is very comfortable and wearable and we are confident everyone is going to love it," Tanwar added.Khurana will also showcase her new collection "Dainty Romance" at the India Beach Fashion Week 2017. The three-day fashion gala in Goa will start from Thursday.Talking about her line, Khurana said: "My new collection is a perfect blend of the traditional Indian designs with western cuts and silhouettes. It's perfect for the stylish, globe-trotting, fashion-forward young Indian women."