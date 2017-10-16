Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda Steal The Show at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Bash
Navya Naveli Nanda and Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as they stepped out in the best of their traditional picks.
Image: Instagram/ Sandeep Khosla
With Diwali just around the corner, Bollywood celebrities have already started ringing in the celebrations with aplomb. Recently, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla threw a star-studded party which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan's beautiful grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and uncle Abhishek Bachchan and Sara Ali Khan along with her mother Amrita Singh.
While Navya looked gorgeous in a white lehenga choli designed by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla sporting a minimal makeup look, Shweta opted for an elegant white sari from the designer duo's collection.
The party hosts took to Instagram to share some moments from the grand bash.
"'Scenes from a Luminous Soiree-@ShwetaBachchan and #NavyaNaveliNanda at Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Celebration," they wrote alongside the photo of the stylish mother-daughter duo.
Credit: @Sandeep Khosla
Abhishek too opted for a traditional attire and chose the combination of a sky blue kurta and white pyajama.
Credit: @Abu Jani
Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, made a stylish entry with her mother Amrita Singh. Both mother and daughter looked resplendent and glowed in the best of their traditional picks.
The other celebrities present at the occasion included Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Amrita Singh and Sunita Kapoor.
Credit: @Sandeep Khosla
Karan Johar chose an embroidered suit for the occasion.
Credit: @Karan Johar
Credit: @Sonali Bendre
Credit: @Abu Jani
Credit: @Sandeep Khosla
While Navya looked gorgeous in a white lehenga choli designed by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla sporting a minimal makeup look, Shweta opted for an elegant white sari from the designer duo's collection.
The party hosts took to Instagram to share some moments from the grand bash.
"'Scenes from a Luminous Soiree-@ShwetaBachchan and #NavyaNaveliNanda at Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla's Diwali Celebration," they wrote alongside the photo of the stylish mother-daughter duo.
Credit: @Sandeep Khosla
Abhishek too opted for a traditional attire and chose the combination of a sky blue kurta and white pyajama.
Credit: @Abu Jani
Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, made a stylish entry with her mother Amrita Singh. Both mother and daughter looked resplendent and glowed in the best of their traditional picks.
The other celebrities present at the occasion included Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Amrita Singh and Sunita Kapoor.
Credit: @Sandeep Khosla
Karan Johar chose an embroidered suit for the occasion.
Credit: @Karan Johar
Credit: @Sonali Bendre
Credit: @Abu Jani
Credit: @Sandeep Khosla
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Goalkeeper Dies After Mid-game Collision
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long term Review – First Report
- Have You Read Ayushmann Khurrana's Advice To Brother Aparshakti Khurrana Yet?
- Kavita Devi Becomes First Indian Woman to Sign Contract With WWE
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer