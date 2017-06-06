Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Kids Give Mumbai's Versova Beach A Makeover

A day before the World Environment Day, the Arabian sea threw back tons of plastic trash on a nearly 3 km beach stretch at Versova in Mumbai. Blue plastic bags, faded milk packets, torn teddy bears, soaking diapers, wrappers, empty toothpaste tubes all washed ashore.

It was the 87th weekend since Versova residents led by city lawyer Afroz Shah along with civic body has been cleaning the beach. The sea of volunteers removed over 160 tonnes and planted 500 trees.

Among these volunteers, were tiny helping hands of Shora and Yani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kids. Such selfless actions are a result of his humble upbringing and his kids are as down to Earth as he is. So much so, that they help in the Versova Beach Cleaning Program every Sunday.

My Niece and Nephew (Shora, Yani) is also supporting... every sunday... Versova Beach Cleaning Program by @AfrozShah1 please come with us pic.twitter.com/D45qZ8Vlgr — Shamas N Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 5, 2017

Shora and Yani's proud uncle Shamas Siddiqui took to Twitter to post about his nephew and niece's contribution to the society and also encouraged other people to come forward and join the initiative.

At least 2,000 people from all walks of life including Bollywood celebrities, politicians, college students volunteered in the cleanliness drive and removed around two lakh kg waste materials from Versova sea beach.

Looks like, a change has happened — of the heart as well as mind.