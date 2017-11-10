Neeta Lulla to Launch N Pret Label in Singapore

Celebrated Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla is excited about launching her N Pret label -- an affordable wedding range -- in Singapore.She will be debuting in the South Asian fashion retail market on Friday and Saturday, by partnering with multi-brand store White & Gold who connect the global residents of Singapore with Indian designers.Located at the Orchard Boulevard, the heart of luxury shopping in Singapore, White & Gold houses pret a porter collections of Rohit Bal, Anita Dongre, Anju Modi, AM:PM, Mandira Wirk, Pankaj & Nidhi, amongst others."Yes, this is the first time I'm showcasing in Singapore and I'm excited. N Pret has received a phenomenal response in India and it's time to launch the label overseas," Lulla said in a statement."I appreciate the vision of White & Gold who are showcasing Indian designs that experiment with craft and heritage in a contemporary and chic manner. From stunning haute couture to ready-to-wear pret styles, it has something for everyone," added the four-time National Award winner.The label N Pret, which comes from her iconic retail powerhouse, The House of Neeta Lulla, aims to create a fine balance between haute couture and pret a porter for the discerning consumers who are sentient of fashion aesthetics. The USP of the brand is its ability to fuse western and ethnic silhouettes, prints and designs catering to varied taste.It is priced under Rs 100,000.