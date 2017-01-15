Neil Nitin Mukesh's Fiancee Rukmini Makes His Birthday Special

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's fiancee Rukmini Sahay planned a day full of surprises for the Wazir actor on his 35th birthday on Saturday.

Rukmini planned an entire day off for Neil, who has been working round the clock on the wedding preparations and his film commitments since the past four months, a statement said.

Training to be a fabulous cook since Neil is a foodie himself, she lined up a five-course meal as part of the family get together over brunch that was followed by a personalised couple de-stress spa session at their sprawling new pad in Andheri.

Another get together has been arranged for the evening where Neil's childhood friends will showcase what they have put together for his sangeet.

Also, since Neil is a complete gadget-freak, Rukmini is gifting him a Play Station 4 Pro.

"Rukmini is quite reserved in her ways, but when it comes to Neil she goes out of her way to ensure he is well taken care of in every aspect. She has left no stone unturned to ensure he is not working on his birthday and makes for quite the perfectionist wife in that sense," said a source.

The couple will tie the knot in Udaipur with celebrations held between February 7-9.