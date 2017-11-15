New Red Lipsticks For The Festive Season
Rihanna isn't the only star who has been working on her own lip color this fall -- supermodel Gigi Hadid's debut makeup collection for Maybelline also contains a vivid red lipstick.
(Photo: Image for representation/ Reuters)
The holidays are almost here again, and there's no better way to get into the mood than with a festive red lip. Luckily, the classic red lip has never been more on-trend -- as some of the latest new cosmetic launches prove. Here are the reds you'll be wanting to try out this winter.
Fenty Beauty
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty makeup line stormed the cosmetics world back in September, and each subsequent new launch seems to gain her even more makeup fans. The infatuation seems set to reach new heights on November 23, when the superstar drops her new ‘Stunna' lip paint on www.sephora.com, which comes in a fire engine-red hue and offers complete coverage with a single application, as demonstrated by her recent Instagram beauty tutorial.
Benefit
Benefit Cosmetics has been working on a new lip product just in time for the holidays. Called ‘They're Real! Red On!', it comprises a buildable, long-wearing color that is designed to be applied with a custom tapered brush and provides a soft, matte red finish.
www.benefitcosmetics.com
Gigi x Maybelline
Rihanna isn't the only star who has been working on her own lip color this fall -- supermodel Gigi Hadid's debut makeup collection for Maybelline also contains a vivid red lipstick. Offering a creamy, matte finish, the lipstick comes in a variety of shades, but none will say ‘happy holidays' as much as the vibrant, coral-red ‘Lani.'
www.maybelline.com
Estee Lauder
Estee Lauder's new ‘Pure Color Envy Sheer Matte Sculpting Lipstick' promises to moisturize the lips at the same time as providing a sheer matte color, for an elegant approach to makeup this season. ‘Name Dropper' is a fiery, cherry red that should tick all the boxes this holiday period.
www.esteelauder.com
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs is preparing for a big beauty launch this season, in the form of the new ‘Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon'. A liquid lipstick in a crayon form, the product promises to deliver a bold, long-lasting color with just one swipe, offering a lightly shimmering 'ghost pearl' finish. It launches on www.sephora.com on December 12, but the campaign images have already been released, and they show model of the moment Adwoa Aboah sporting a siren-red shade called ‘How Rouge'.
