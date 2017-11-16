New York City's Plaza Hotel Invites You to Live Like Kevin from Home Alone 2

To mark the 25th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Plaza hotel in New York City, which served as Kevin's opulent playground in the movie, has launched a special itinerary that allows guests to recreate scenes from the Christmas classic. In their 'Live Like Kevin' itinerary, named after Macaulay Culkin's child hero character Kevin McCallister, guests can recreate key scenes from the 1992 family film in which Kevin finds himself home alone again -- this time at The Plaza.The highlight of the itinerary? A complimentary, in-room ice cream sundae cart, inspired by the scene in which Kevin gorges on sundaes while enjoying a marathon of black and white gangster movies via VHS tapes.For info, should you want to recreate the scene, the key lines are:Server: "Two scoops sir?"Kevin: "Two scoops? Make it three. I'm not driving."For those who can't cough up the $895 hotel package, The Plaza is also opening up Home Alone 2-inspired activities to walk-in guests with interactive photo experiences and custom sets. Guests can take pictures in recreated scenes from the film walking the New York skyline and pose with the film's thug villains, The Wet Bandits (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).Meanwhile, over at the hotel restaurant, chef Todd English has created a '90s throwback menu that gives childhood favorites an upscale, adult makeover. For instance, Lunchables -- lunch kits from Oscar Mayer typically comprised of bologna, cheese and crackers -- are turned into gourmet meals made with Burrata, Speck, Mizuna, toast points and chocolate truffles.Likewise, Hot Pockets -- microwaveable pizza-like pastries -- are reborn as Todd Pockets and stuffed with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and Pomodoro sauce.The 'Live Like Kevin' is available between Dec. 1, 2017 and Oct. 29, 2018.