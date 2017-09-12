New York Fashion Week: Beauty Looks From The Runway
Beauty looks from the runway that are making headlines.
(Photo: A model walks the runway at New York Fashion Week/ Representative Image/ Reuters)
New York Fashion Week is known for its low-key makeup looks, but the Spring/Summer 2018 shows had some surprises in store over the weekend.
Gelled up
Barefaced beauty was the makeup look at Prabal Gurung, where the models sported natural, dewy complexions, full brows and minimal mascara. Gelled-back hair added to the low-key urban effect.
Bang bangs
Bangs are in for fall, and Vivienne Tam championed the style for Spring/Summer 2018, too, teaming them with a voluminous bob, the it-girl cut of the moment.
Party headbands
Alexander Wang's signature streetwear look relies on under-made faces, so it was no surprise that the designer sent his models down the catwalk sporting little discernable makeup and ‘just rolled out of bed' hair. The elaborate headbands, however, were a fun and unexpected touch.
Gothic lips
Philipp Plein upped the ante with a raunchy makeup look that featured juicy plum lipstick, slicked-over hair and razor-sharp cheekbones, as demonstrated perfectly by Adriana Lima.
Bright eyes
It doesn't look like the trend for bold, graphic eyeshadow is going anywhere for the new season -- or at least not if the Snow Xue Gao show is anything to go by. The house put a unique twist on the look by dabbing white eye shadow in the center of the eye to complement the thick, winged stripe painted onto the models' upper lids.
