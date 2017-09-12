New York Fashion Week Gets Inclusive

Swimwear and athletic wear brand Chromat sent out a bold message in honor of its Spring/Summer 2018 presentation, recruiting a diverse lineup that included plus size, middle-aged and trans models such as Lenya Bloom and Jordyn Woods . It also hit the headlines for styling one plus-size swimsuit with a choker, wedge heels, and anti-chafing thigh bands designed by Bandelettes. The bands, which are used to protect against friction, made for a strong statement about both style and body positivity.Elsewhere, Eckhaus Latta's show featured a pregnant model whose button-down dress was popped open to make a daring fashion statement from her bump, and Christiano Siriano included male model Austin K in the gaggle of diverse beauties modeling colorful gowns from his ‘fantasy greenhouse'-inspired collection. The model, who also donned a floral suit for the show, posted a message of support for the designer's concept on Instagram after the show, saying: "Thanks @csiriano for pushing boundaries and representing a variety of real beauty for your SS 18 collection -- it was everything it needed to be -- we all grow in the same garden."Multiculturalism has also been a strong theme throughout the week, with an ‘Indonesian Diversity Show' that saw models taking to the catwalk in hijabs and abayas, and a ‘Concept Korea' show that starred mature model Maye Musk.