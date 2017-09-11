New York Fashion Week: The Best Beauty Looks So Far

New York Fashion Week has barely begun, but the covetable beauty looks are already flowing thick and fast. Here are some of the most striking so far.Kaia Gerber showed off her natural beauty for her debut catwalk appearance at Calvin Klein, where she sported straight, silky hair, groomed brows and a flawless complexion. A touch of highlighter at the inner corners of her eyes kept the look youthful and dewy.The eyes had it at Tadashi Shoji, where natural, tousled hair was paired with a nude glossy lip and sunkissed complexions. Peach blush and ringed blue eyeliner added an Eighties-style playfulness to the look.Coral eyeshadow and elaborate headpieces made for an arresting beauty look during the Indonesian Diversity show at New York Fashion Week, with bold brows and glossy lips adding polish.Gigi Hadid rocked a faux pixie cut hairdo for Tom Ford, bringing a modern edge to her impeccable, 1960s-inspired winged eyeliner and frosted pink lip. A slick of shimmery highlighter across the cheekbones brought the look to life.The classic combination of oversized earrings and a simple chignon worked a charm at the Indonesian Diversity show, with nude makeup tones allowing the clothes to do the talking.