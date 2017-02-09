News18, Music Basti and Musicians Come Together for #MusicForACause

Arts and music are essential for a child’s success. And to foster life skills like self-confidence, creativity and leadership that are vital for a well-rounded development of a child, Delhi-based NGO Music Basti connects at-risk children with musicians aiming to nurture confidence through a creative and joyful music-led learning experience.

Set up in 2008, the program at Music Basti teaches a mixture of musical training, song writing and performing. Crucially, these skills enable the under-privileged and the young kids to engage with a rapidly changing and increasingly complex world.

“What we’re trying to instil in them is a sense of confidence and belief that they can do whatever they choose to do with their lives and not feel inhibited, be afraid or constrained by the situations that they are in. It is definitely difficult but possible”, says Faith Gonsalves, Founder of Music Basti.

All of the program’s students live either in slums or in homes that give them shelter from a life off the street. None of them have access to quality education, arts or music training. With the help of Music Basti, they have composed 28 original songs so far.

Ankit, a student of Music Basti says, “through Music Basti, I have learnt to write songs”.

“I have made friends at Music Basti I cannot live without. I’ve learnt music, respect and friendship. At first, I was very shy and now I’m less shy,” says Parvati, another student at Music Basti.

In 2013, Music Basti created the one-year ReSound program. ReSound enables children to write and perform their original songs that tell the story of their communities.

This year, ReSound is being held on February 26. Musicians like Vishal Dadlani, Ehsaan Noorani and bands like The Other People and Parikrama have initiated their support to sponsor instruments for the children at the NGO.

Since efforts like these need combined support, News18 has partnered with the crowd-funding organisation, BitGiving, to raise funds for Music Basti.

While they are doing their bit, here’s a chance to make a contribution and bring some difference in the lives of these little learners.

