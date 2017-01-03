Nia Sharma Totally Kills It In Her Recent Beach Avatar, See Pics

If you've been looking for the ideas of hitting the beach, you could take some tips from TV actress Nia Sharma. Nia, who is popular for portraying Roshni in Jamai Raja, grabbed everyone’s attention when in the recent poll conducted by Britain's Eastern Eye newspaper, she became the third Sexiest Asian Woman leaving behind Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The 2016 edition of the popular annual poll was based on millions of votes pouring in from across the globe.

In the recent photos that Nia shared on her Instagram account, the actress looks comfortable and chic.

The actress, who teamed a red crop top with a pair of hot pants, looked effortlessly stylish while clicking selfies.

She shared this interesting shot with a caption that read, "And that be the last sunset of 2016! Simply a wonderful blissful year!!

'2017'....... few hours to go!"

Striking poses comes naturally to Nia, it seems.

She began her television career with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and then went on to do Behnein.

From emotional characters to going bald for the role of a cancer patient - Nia Sharma has experimented with a lot of different genres in a short span of time.

She has quite an Instagram profile of a fashionista. Backless gowns to casual denims with white sneakers - she knows how to carry it well.