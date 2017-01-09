»
1-min read

Nicole Kidman To Sarah Jessica Parker: Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities of Golden Globe 2017

News18.com

First published: January 9, 2017, 11:25 AM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
Image: Reuters Pictures

The award season has officially begun! With Golden Globes, the hunt for best and worst dressed celebrities have also started. Even though most of them looked spectacular on the red carpet, some of them missed the mark. Blake Lively, Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra turned heads with their gorgeous fashion picks, but for Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman, it just wasn't their night. We bring you some of the celebrities whose red carpet appearances faulted a big time in the 74th edition of Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman in Alexender McQueen

nicole-kidmanImage: Reuters pictures

Jessica Biel in Elie Saab

jessica-bielImage: Reuters pictures

Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang

sarah-jessica-parkerImage: Reuters pictures

Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana

kerry-washingtonImage: Reuters pictures

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

sophie-turnerImage: Reuters pictures

Riley Keough in Chanel

riley-1Image: Reuters pictures

