Nicole Kidman To Sarah Jessica Parker: Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities of Golden Globe 2017
Image: Reuters Pictures
The award season has officially begun! With Golden Globes, the hunt for best and worst dressed celebrities have also started. Even though most of them looked spectacular on the red carpet, some of them missed the mark. Blake Lively, Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra turned heads with their gorgeous fashion picks, but for Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman, it just wasn't their night. We bring you some of the celebrities whose red carpet appearances faulted a big time in the 74th edition of Golden Globes.
Nicole Kidman in Alexender McQueen
Jessica Biel in Elie Saab
Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang
Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Riley Keough in Chanel
Recommended For You
- NOKIA COMEBACKAfter Nokia 6 Launch, Budget Nokia E1 Android Nougat Smartphone Leaked
- #FunTimesWe Bet You Haven't Seen These Crazy Moments From The Golden Globes Awards
- Not Yet?The Crown Wins Best Drama Series; Is Golden Globes Not Ready for Fantasy Fiction
- Merc's next launchNew Mercedes-Benz E-Class to Launch by March 2017
- Bebo's the bestKoffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor Steals Sonam's Thunder in the Next Episode