The award season has officially begun! With Golden Globes, the hunt for best and worst dressed celebrities have also started. Even though most of them looked spectacular on the red carpet, some of them missed the mark. Blake Lively, Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra turned heads with their gorgeous fashion picks, but for Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman, it just wasn't their night. We bring you some of the celebrities whose red carpet appearances faulted a big time in the 74th edition of Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman in Alexender McQueen

Jessica Biel in Elie Saab

Sarah Jessica Parker in Vera Wang

Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Riley Keough in Chanel