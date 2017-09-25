Nida Mahmood To Add Quirk To Wedding Solutions Company

After creating a niche for herself in fashion, designer Nida Mahmood, known for her use of vibrant colors and quirky prints, is now lending her expertise to a wedding solutions company.Nida, who has worked across fashion, art, film, graphics, installations, and interiors during her career so far, is now dabbling in wedding design with the launch of Blue Teapot Weddings, a partnership between her and Anshuman Ghulati and Abhishek Mankad, Directors of Trifecta Entertainment - The Festival Company, read a statement.It is a 'signature wedding' company that combines Nida's strong design aesthetic with the business, marketing, and execution skills of Ghulati and Mankad, to offer a one-stop solution for all aspects of an Indian marriage -- destination, venue planning, entertainment and final execution."It places Indian weddings in a rooted context while keeping in mind the needs of the global, evolved Indian. It has been conceived as a one-stop solution company that offers unique concepts, integrated décor, top-notch production and enviable entertainment options to flawless management and execution," the statement further read.Trifecta Entertainment has c