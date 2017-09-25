GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Nida Mahmood To Add Quirk To Wedding Solutions Company

Nida Mahmood is trying her hand at the wedding planning.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2017, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nida Mahmood To Add Quirk To Wedding Solutions Company
Representative Image: Getty images
After creating a niche for herself in fashion, designer Nida Mahmood, known for her use of vibrant colors and quirky prints, is now lending her expertise to a wedding solutions company.

Nida, who has worked across fashion, art, film, graphics, installations, and interiors during her career so far, is now dabbling in wedding design with the launch of Blue Teapot Weddings, a partnership between her and Anshuman Ghulati and Abhishek Mankad, Directors of Trifecta Entertainment - The Festival Company, read a statement.

It is a 'signature wedding' company that combines Nida's strong design aesthetic with the business, marketing, and execution skills of Ghulati and Mankad, to offer a one-stop solution for all aspects of an Indian marriage -- destination, venue planning, entertainment and final execution.

"It places Indian weddings in a rooted context while keeping in mind the needs of the global, evolved Indian. It has been conceived as a one-stop solution company that offers unique concepts, integrated décor, top-notch production and enviable entertainment options to flawless management and execution," the statement further read.

Trifecta Entertainment has c
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Haseena Parkar and Newton

Watch: Masand's Verdict on Haseena Parkar and Newton

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES