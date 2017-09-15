Nikhil Thampi, Rajat Tangri To Showcase At Volkswagen Tech Fashion Tour

Designers Nikhil Thampi and Rajat Tangri will be showcasing their collection at the forthcoming third edition of the Volkswagen Tech Fashion Tour.Conceptualised and a property of Exhibit Technologies, Volkswagen Tech Fashion Tour Autumn/Winter Season 3.0 will be organized on September 20 at St. Regis here, read a statement.Designers like Lalit Dalmia, Ezra & Tuba from Turkey and Jasna Rok from Belgium will also participate."This season the tech-fashion tour is bigger and better with the confluence of the best technology with fashion. While we have an amazing line-up of Indian designers, we have specially invited renowned designers from abroad who will be showcasing never seen before, unique wearable fashion-tech collection," said Ramesh Somani, Founder, and CEO, Exhibit