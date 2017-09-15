Nikhil Thampi, Rajat Tangri To Showcase At Volkswagen Tech Fashion Tour
Many other designers will also present their creations.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Designers Nikhil Thampi and Rajat Tangri will be showcasing their collection at the forthcoming third edition of the Volkswagen Tech Fashion Tour.
Conceptualised and a property of Exhibit Technologies, Volkswagen Tech Fashion Tour Autumn/Winter Season 3.0 will be organized on September 20 at St. Regis here, read a statement.
Designers like Lalit Dalmia, Ezra & Tuba from Turkey and Jasna Rok from Belgium will also participate.
"This season the tech-fashion tour is bigger and better with the confluence of the best technology with fashion. While we have an amazing line-up of Indian designers, we have specially invited renowned designers from abroad who will be showcasing never seen before, unique wearable fashion-tech collection," said Ramesh Somani, Founder, and CEO, Exhibit
