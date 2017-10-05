Nordstrom Rolls Out New Inclusive Sizing Model

The store, Nordstrom, has been working with multiple fashion brands to "fill in the gaps" in standard sizing policies that see the majority of womenswear brands run sizes 2-4 through to 12, and the majority of plus size brands only starting at a size 18. The retailer is on a mission to see sizes 0 and 2 more readily available, as well as sizes 14, 16 and 18."Style and fashion apply to everyone," said Tricia Smith, Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager for designer, women's and kids apparel, in a statement. "They're not created for a limited group of sizes. We don't view being size inclusive any differently than the need to be more inclusive across the board -- whether it's ethnicity, size or body type. In our opinion, petite and plus sizes shouldn't be considered special categories. They're just sizes."Nordstrom is kicking off the initiative this week in its new Century City store, integrating all sizes in its denim section and using a diverse range of mannequin sizes to illustrate its new approach. Initial brands to participate in the strategy include Topshop, Rag & Bone, Madewell and the chain's private label brands Caslon and Halogen. The retailer is working with approximately 40 brands on a similar initiative for the Holiday period, covering swimwear, activewear and ready-to-wear, and has plans to further expand the concept for Spring 2018, rolling out the inclusive sizing experience to 15 stores.Inclusive sizing has become a hot issue in the fashion industry recently, with designers from Forever 21 to Victoria Beckham x Target launching collections this year sized from small to a US plus size 3X. The ‘Body Positive' movement also hit New York Fashion Week in September, with plus-size clothing brand Addition Elle scheduled on the official calendar for the first time, and curvy models such as Ashley Graham storming the catwalk.