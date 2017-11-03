Nordstrom Sends Love With 2017 Holiday Campaign

Nordstrom is ushering in the festive season with the launch of the second annual edition of its 'Love, Nordstrom' campaign.For the second year running, the retailer is highlighting the relationship its customers have with both the department store and one another, celebrating their stories through an animated, larger-than-life holiday card. Shot by director and fashion photographer Danielle Levitt, the campaign shines the spotlight on the different definitions of the word 'family' that exist, from the traditional nuclear family to lifelong friends and girl squads. It also includes a series of short videos, set to the melody of the Ray Charles track "Ain't That Love," which will be posted on Nordstrom.com and on the retailer's social channels.People starring in the video include an FDNY firefighter who has been shopping at Nordstrom all his life, a retired Nordstrom employee and her sewing circle of friends, and a group of girlfriends."The holidays are about celebrating the relationships and people that are meaningful in our lives," said Nordstrom Chief Marketing Officer Scott Meden. "With this campaign, we want to celebrate our customers because they make us who we are -- and we're grateful to be able to share their family stories."The retailer is also encouraging shoppers to give back this season through various community initiatives. Customers can purchase $10 'giving cards' that will see Nordstrom, along with New Balance and Shoes That Fit, donate up to 25,000 pairs of shoes to children in need. The retailer will also be donating 2.5% of net sales from its exclusive brand 'Treasure & Bond' to the youth-focused nonprofit organization YWCA through January.