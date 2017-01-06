Now, a Male Face to Endorse Famous Cosmetic Brand
Photo courtesy: Instagram/Manny Gutierrez
Cosmetics brand Maybelline New York has appointed American YouTube star Manny Gutierrez as its first male ambassador.
Gutierrez, who has drawn more than two million followers to his YouTube channel since he started posting makeup tutorials in 2014, stars in the brand's new That Boss Life campaign, reports theguardian.com.
Gutierrez announced the news via an Instagram post, saying he was honoured and thrilled.
He posted: "2017 you are off to an amazing start OMG! So excited to finally announce that I am part of the Maybelline Big Shot Mascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honoured thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more."
Gutierrez, who has a Makeup Geek eye shadow palette and an Ofra lip set named after him, is part of a new wave of "beauty boys" -- male-identifying make-up artists who post bold, colourful and elaborate looks on social media.
2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG! So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more 😍😍😍 #Maybellinepartner #IworkedwithMaybellineOMG #pinchme #notthathardthough
