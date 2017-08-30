Now You Can Watch Movies For Free at Dubai International Airport

Passengers flying through Dubai International Airport will be able to stream the latest Hollywood blockbusters to their mobile devices for free while they wait for their flight.For the next two months, the airport will trial the complimentary service with regional content provider ICFLIX.Content is available in Arabic, English and French and includes the latest movies from Hollywood, Bollywood and Jazwood (Arabic films).To use, passengers must download the ICFLIX app and connect to the airport's free WiFi service Wow-Fi before they're able to start streaming content.The move follows Frankfurt Airport in Germany which also tested a free streaming service on a trial basis last year.Dubai airport claims to boast the world's fastest, free airport WiFi connection, at a speed of 100mbps.Earlier this year, the airport also claimed the title of the world's busiest airport for international passengers, with a record 83.7 million travelers passing through the hub in 2016.