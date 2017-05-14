Nudity Is Beautiful, Don't Make It Sexual: Paris Jackson

Los Angeles: Actress Paris Jackson has defended her right to pose naked, saying it makes her feel

closer to nature.

The 19-year-old star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white topless shot of herself and wrote a message about

why she embraces nudity.

"I'll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for 'going back to nature', 'expressing freedom', 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human.

"For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia...It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. (sic)" Jackson wrote.

She said that her dedication to nudity is a part of her feminist belief.

"Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.(sic)" she added.