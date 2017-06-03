GET APP News18 APP
Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai

Partner Content

Updated: June 3, 2017, 3:31 PM IST
Getty Images

In the wake to reduce traffic congestion in our cities, cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Ola took Twitter by a storm and how! Having procured a reputation of being witty, sarcastic and humorous, Sehwag used his usual swagger to hit a nerve by saying that India has bigger issues than worrying about traffic congestion and emission. The intended sarcasm struck the right chord to kick start Ola’s campaign #FarakPadtaHai. Here is how Sehwag’s tweet played out.

The above tweet did not go down well with the fandom. Irked readers went into a frenzy, divided between their love for the cricketer and irritation towards his statement. Some saw his back and called it sarcasm while the others tried to knock some sense into Sehwag.

To set the records straight, hours later, Sehwag came out clean with another tweet. This time he spoke to the twitterati via a video, rather pleased with their reactions. Putting an end to the social media outrage, his video spoke clearly that increasing city traffic and emissions result not only in high stresslevels but also takes a toll on our over-all health. Urging his followers to make a difference and take the first step ahead with Ola share, Sehwag reiterated the main focus of the Ola campaign stating ‘Farak padta hai’.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 2:52 PM IST
