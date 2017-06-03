Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai

In the wake to reduce traffic congestion in our cities, cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Ola took Twitter by a storm and how! Having procured a reputation of being witty, sarcastic and humorous, Sehwag used his usual swagger to hit a nerve by saying that India has bigger issues than worrying about traffic congestion and emission. The intended sarcasm struck the right chord to kick start Ola’s campaign #FarakPadtaHai. Here is how Sehwag’s tweet played out.

Global warning ho rahi hogi US mein.Traffic and congestions se India ke pollution par kya farak padta hai ! Concentrate on real issues ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 2, 2017

The above tweet did not go down well with the fandom. Irked readers went into a frenzy, divided between their love for the cricketer and irritation towards his statement. Some saw his back and called it sarcasm while the others tried to knock some sense into Sehwag.

How ? Did he tell you in secret? He has following of millions on twitter and he tweets like Trump. — vikrant (@tweekrant) June 2, 2017

Yeah, it's not like Global Warming is real. What do those scientists know with all their fancy degrees. We have a real scientist in Sehwag. https://t.co/QeUh0GK4RI — Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) June 2, 2017

Mr Sehwag global warming not happening in US. It is global. Extreme rain, hailstorms, floods, droughts linked to #climatechange. Hurts all — Sunita Narain (@sunitanar) June 2, 2017

Says renowned environmental scientist Virendra Sehwag — dhara (@Winkerbell_) June 2, 2017

To set the records straight, hours later, Sehwag came out clean with another tweet. This time he spoke to the twitterati via a video, rather pleased with their reactions. Putting an end to the social media outrage, his video spoke clearly that increasing city traffic and emissions result not only in high stresslevels but also takes a toll on our over-all health. Urging his followers to make a difference and take the first step ahead with Ola share, Sehwag reiterated the main focus of the Ola campaign stating ‘Farak padta hai’.