Olivia Culpo Looks 'Scary' With Too Much Makeup

Olivia thinks she looks frightening when she goes overboard with the makeup.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2017, 7:33 AM IST
Representative Image: Getty Images
Model Olivia Culpo says she prefers to wear less cosmetic products on her face because she thinks she looks frightening when she goes overboard with them.

"I would rather have too little make-up on than too much because I think I look a little scary with too much on," Culpo told usmagazine.com.

She feels her best when she is on holiday.

Culpo added: "When I'm on vacation with healthy, dewy glow and beachy hair."

She has a lot of lipstick products.

"I like a lot of liners from MAC, Charlotte Tilbury and Marc Jacobs. I also love NARS lip crayons and Burt's Bee's chapstick -- it's really good. I try to play with my lips every single day and I can't leave the house without anything on them."

Culpo said her secret behind her flawless complexion is that she undergoes facials and "infrared therapy".

"I love getting facials and doing infrared therapy. It gets rid of breakouts and stimulates collagen too," she said.
