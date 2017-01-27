Only 30 Per Cent People Use Deodorant Regularly

Though body odour can pose significant social challenges, a recent report showed only 30 per cent people use deodorants regularly while the majority use it infrequently due to high prices.

"About 30 per cent of the respondents said they used deodorants regularly. An overwhelming 70 per cent of the respondents said their use of deodorants was infrequent and attributed this to price of the products available in the market," the report said.

"A large proportion of the respondents said they would use deodorant products regularly if these products were cheaper than they are at present," the report said.

Cinthol DeoStick launched the report on 'Deodorant usage in India' in collaboration with AC Nielsen.

Young men and women from north, west and south India were polled for their views on body odour and usage of deodorants.

Respondents also feel too many deodorant products, with similar effectiveness and consumer outreach messages, have made it difficult for consumers to be loyal to one brand.

Around 87 per cent of respondents believe their social confidence is linked to their personal presentation.

"At least 78 per cent reported that body odour in other people was a repulsor in social situations. The usage of perfumed hygiene products (deodorants and perfumes) is definitely noticed in social interactions."

About 51 per cent of people polled were aware of deodorants but did not purchase them because of the high price.

"Around 69 per cent people expressed readiness to buy deodorants regularly, if the price of these products is reduced further."

"Consumer perceptions about deodorants being harsh on skin and causing allergies, were also issues that affect sales. The overall consumer sentiment is also that deodorants do not last through the day, and hence do not live up to the promise of reducing body odour through a typical work day," the report said.

A large number of respondents said they preferred compact packaging and roll-on or cream formats for deodorant products.

These two preferences have been strongly indicated by both men and women across all surveyed regions of India.

"This indicates that there is significant scope for the deodorant market to expand with the availability of cream-based and compact products," the report added.