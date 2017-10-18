Opt For Palm Cuffs, Multi-layer Arm Chains For A Chic Look

While a bride is always the center of attraction, bridesmaids leave no chance to attract eyeballs either at a wedding or related functions. Let haath phools be for brides, bridesmaids should opt for chic palm cuffs, suggest experts.Nishant Tulsiani, director at Anaqa and Prakshi Sharma, creative head and designer at brand Prakshi Fine Jewellery, haveArticle attributed to: Mr. Nishant Tulsiani, Director, Anaqa and Ms. Prakshi Sharma, Creative Head & Designer, Prakshi Fine Jewellery* Accessorise the outfit with maang tikas to get a complete and mesmerizing look. Multi-chain maang tikas in kundan and polki render a promising style statement and perfectly complement anarkali suits.Multi-strand maang tika with pearls is another attractive style that goes well with sarees and lehenga-cholis.* While haath phool panjas are considered an essential accessory for Indian brides, it is definitely not meant for the bridesmaids. Rather they should go for chic palm cuffsgracefully designed in white or rose gold and embellished with gleaming diamonds thatcan instantly uplift their glamour quotient.* Always remember to choose correct jewellery for all your wedding outfits so that youare ensured to look special throughout the celebrations. A styling tip for those who are opting for big chandelier earrings is to not wear heavy neck jewellery as you do not want to overpower your beautiful earrings.On the other hand, if you prefer a heavy neckpiece, then opt for small ear studs infused with Swarovski crystals or semi-precious coloured stones to make your outfit look put together.* Armlets are another trending style that is gaining a large amount of popularity recently. Arm cuffs with quirky leaf and feather motifs are now preferred by the younger ladies as they can be worn during day-time events like the mehendi.* Another trend is multi-layer arm chains in gold or silver plating which help add the extra bit of glamour to the outfit.* Stackable rings and double finger rings are another jewellery option that complements your attire for the wedding in the most stylish manner. Embellished in bold gemstones such as diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds, these rings impart a dazzling touch to any outfit.* Gold jewellery is usually considered an ideal option for a bride. On the other hand,the bridesmaids can pick elegant jewellery in coloured gemstones that can pulltheir entire look together.