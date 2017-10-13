Padmavati: 200 Craftsmen, 600 Days to Create Deepika Padukone's Jewellery

200 craftsmen spend 600 days molding 400 kgs of gold. Here's how the magnificent jewelry of #Padmavati was made - https://t.co/bgVNp0uaef — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 12, 2017

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited magnum opus Padmavati was recently unveiled and ever since then, Deepika Padukone's majestic look in the film has left everyone in awe.The trailer proved that Bansali has once again conjured magic with the perfect cast and its magnificent look.Deepika, who plays the role of Rani Padmini, looks like a dream adorned in intricate Rajasthani costumes and jewellery. A recent behind-the-scenes video reveals that it took 200 craftsmen who spent 600 days molding 400 kgs of gold to bring the beauty of Rajputana era back to life.The video, released by Tanishq, shows what all went behind the making of Rani Padmini's jewellery and the magnificence of it will leave you speechless.Apart from jewellery, Deepika's attire has been designed by Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula and has been created using traditional zardosi. The border, however, has been derived from the architectural details of Rajasthani palace windows and jharokhas and the odhnis have been styled in conventional ways which are still prevalent in the Mewar belt of Rajasthan.The film, set to release on December 1, marks Bhansali's third collaboration with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone while Shahid Kapoor enjoys his first outing with the able director.