Padmavati First Look: Deepika Padukone's Look Decoded

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most-anticipated magnum opus Padmavati, which was released by the makers on Thursday, has got everyone going into a tizzy. Actress Deepika Padukone, who looks every bit a regal queen from the yesteryears adorned in resplendent jewellery by Tanishq, set thousands of hearts aflutter with her intense, royal look.Dressed in an ensemble designed by Delhi-based designers Rimple and Harpreet and exquisite jewellery pieces, Deepika exuded fierceness and royalness of the warrior queen, Rani Padmavati.Here's a closer look at the elegant and intricately crafted jewellery pieces that the actress wore as part of her first look for the film.: The choker gives a new twist to the raging trend. With a cascading effect that resembles a diamond studded waterfall, this piece forms an integral part of the beauteous queen's ensemble. The choker is fashioned in the form of a traditional 'aad', that is typically sported by the royal Rajput women.: Popularly known as a Bajuband, this piece of jewellery was worn by the men in Rajasthan. Over time, his became an integral accessory that was adorned by women on either hand. Inspired by Padmavati's wedding finery, this bajuband is encrusted with kundan and rubies.: This intricately crafted nath draws inspiration from ornate designs on Padmavati's wardrobe. This elegant bridal nath is an ode to the traditional Rajput jewelry. The beautiful fish and flower motifs come together to create a beautiful regal accessory. Studded with kundan and rubies that is accentuated by an embellished pearl string, Deepika Padukone sports variations of the nath throughout the movie.: Jhumkas are always an integral part of any traditional attire. And staying true to the era of those times, Tanishq has created a range of stunning jhumkas that look glorious on its wearer – Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati.: Better known as a maangtika, Tanishq created a range of exquisite borlas for the movie. A special triple borla was created by Tanishq, which has never been attempted before.: This exquisite finger ring is crafted with green, red and white kundan stones forming a beautiful jaali like flower motif enhanced by red chatai enamel base. It is inspired from beautiful ornate jaali work found in jharokhas of Rani Padmavati's palace.