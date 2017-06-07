Pamper Yourself Post-Workout With Beauty Products To Soothe Sore Muscles

If you've been sweating it out to reach your summer fitness goals then now is the time to reward yourself for all your hard work. Treating yourself to a new body beauty product will not only give you some well-deserved pampering, but can also help you soothe and ease sore, painful muscles to get even more out of your next workout.

Tata Harper Soothing Muscle Gel

Tata Harper's 100% natural Soothing Muscle Gel combines a blend of plant and essential oils to help ease tight and sore muscles. Lemon peel and blue cypress provide a cooling sensation to relieve aches, concentrated arnica eases any pain, while the addition of shea butter and aloe ensure skin is left moisturized.

Weleda Arnica Intensive Body Recovery

In addition to their bestselling Arnica Massage Oil, Weleda also has a range of arnica-based products to soothe aching muscles. For those who have been working extra hard try the Arnica Intensive Body Recovery cream, which comes with a high 30 percent of arnica flower extract and can be used 2-3 times a day to help ease pain.

Elemis Musclease Active Body Oil

The Elemis Musclease Active Body Oil is one of the brand's key products in their sports collection, alongside scrubs, soaks, and gels designed to offer a full range of powerful post-workout beauty products. Massage in Musclease after a bath or shower when skin is still warm to ease soreness and spasms with a cocktail of maritime pine, sea buckthorn, sea fennel extracts and rosemary essential oil.

Mio Skincare Liquid Yoga Bath Soak

Mio Skincare's Liquid Yoga Bath Soak is already well known among fitness fans for post-workout pampering and its ability to relax the mind as well as a sore body. Combining magnesium-rich Epsom salts with a blend of essential oils and herbs, along with omega-rich murumuru butter, the milky bath soak will ease tense muscles, help you unwind, and nourish dry, tight skin.

This Works In Transit Muscle Therapy

A good choice for at home or in your gym bag, This Works' In Transit Muscle Therapy comes in handy rollerball application that can be used to pinpoint specific muscle areas. Roll on where needed and the blend of essential oils including marjoram, black pepper, lavendin, ginger and clove will help to relax, invigorate and soothe sore painful muscles.