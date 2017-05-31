Pankhuri Gidwani, Miss India 2016 Second Runner-Up, Secures 97.25% In ISC Exams

Dedication, determination, commitment and self-belief can turn dreams into reality. A real life example of this is Miss India 2016's second runner-up Pankhuri Gidwani.

Hailing from Lucknow, Gidwani added another feather to her cap and made her parents proud by scoring 97.25% in the ISC exam results, which were declared on Monday.

A student of La Martiniere Girls' College in Lucknow, Gidwani had to miss her board exams in 2016 to participate in the contest, but she resumed her studies after a gap of one year.

"Pankhuri had been busy the entire year and it was only in the last three months that she took a break from assignments, which included photoshoots. She used to study for 12-14 hours a day. She has put in a lot of effort and passed the exam with flying colours" said an elated Deepak Gidwani, Pankhuri's father.

Soon after the results were declared, Gidwani took to Facebook to announce her fantastic score and express her excitement on the accomplishment. In the post, Gidwani also spoke about the difficulties she faced in coping up with her studies after the long gap and took the opportunity to motivate and encourage everyone to pursue their dreams.

Her post read, "97.25 it is. So there is something I would like all my friends and followers to know. I had missed my board examinations for participating in Miss India (at 18) and after winning Miss India 2nd Runners Up I had to train for Miss Grand International and received the 25th position out of 80 countries. After coming back from the pageant, I battled a number of hard situations,one of them getting adjusted to studying again after a year of glamour.I put my all into it,and this is the result i came forth with :) So all the people out there who think that something they want is impossible to accomplish,whether it is academics,your dreams or the love you want,you can achieve it all,just have the grit,determination and a true heart to pursue it all. (sic)"

Speaking about Pankhuri's future plans her father said that she intends to take up further studies in Mumbai so that she can also audition for TV shows, photoshoots etc. He also revealed that Pankhuri intends to study performing arts or do a Bachelor's in Mass Media which will also help her career plans.