Parineeti Chopra Is Today's Best Dressed Girl At The Airport

There’s a lot you can pick up from celebrity airport styles. Whether you're headed home or on a trip, our jet-setting stars offer some sartorial travel inspiration in everything from sweats to stilettos.

Our Pyari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport late at night and left us amazed by looking fresh as hell. She is busy promoting her movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, in every way possible. She made a stylish statement at the airport in a white floral see-through sleeve less top which she teamed up with a pair of cool side tied black cheenos. She showed her A-game with this airport outfit.

The 28-year-old has been making several appearances during the promotion of her upcoming movie. But, this has to be our favorite outfit of the day. Lets take a look:

We love how that whole look has come together.