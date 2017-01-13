Paris Hilton Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction During Date
Image: Instagram/ Paris Hilton
Los Angeles: Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton recently had a wardrobe malfunction while enjoying a date with a mystery man.
While walking along a beach with her friend, her maxi dress got caught in the breeze and she ended up flashing her private parts, reports mirror.co.uk.
Despite the incident, the star, who hadn't worn an underwear, maintained her composure and seemed more interested in snuggling up to her companion.
The pair shared a kiss as they waited around on the shore, before enjoying an intimate cuddle.
