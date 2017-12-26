Paris Jackson Celebrates Holiday Season With Brothers

Model-actress Paris Jackson posed with both her brothers -- Prince and Blanket -- to celebrate the holiday season.The daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson took to Instagram to share with her fans her holiday experience on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk. She shared a series of shots in which she posed with her brothers Prince, 20, and Blanket, 15, apart from a friend.She wrote: "Happy Christmas from ours to yours #brahdas." In the image, Paris wears an oversized sweater with a graphic touting the band Metallica. Prince wears a hooded black sweatshirt with a pair of dark blue jeans, while Blanket sports a grey shirt with a Marvel graphic with black shorts. Paris shared a shot in which she was in a navy blue two-piece Calvin Klein bikini as she dangled from a tree trunk.She posted more shots, including one in which she and a friend posed holding doves in a village adorned with seasonal decorations. In another post, she hinted that she might be vacationing on one of the Hawaiian islands, as she was seated outdoors with others playing the guitar. "Mahalo to my new homies," she wrote, using the Hawaiian phrase of gratitude, "and cheers to many more spontaneous songs to come".