Patrick Starrr Gets His Own Makeup Collection With MAC

Starrr, whose real name is Patrick Simondac, shot to fame thanks to his makeup, beauty and lifestyle channel, which promotes his ‘Makeup is a one-size-fits-all' philosophy.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 9, 2017, 2:16 PM IST
Patrick Starrr Gets His Own Makeup Collection With MAC
(Image for representation/Reuters)
Beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr has become the latest makeup guru to team up with MAC.

The cosmetics giant has been collaborating with the beauty influencer on a collection of holiday color cosmetics, it announced on Monday. Posting a series of photos of the vlogger on Instagram, along with a sneak peek at the ‘MAC x Patrick Starrr' logo, the brand wrote: "M·A·C and @PATRICKSTARRR have your holiday beauty on lockdown! Make waves this season with these mesmerizing custom-colour essentials from #MACPATRICKSTARRR that make everyone and anyone easily feel their best!"

No further details about the collaboration have been released as of yet, but a close-up photo of Starrr showed him rocking a bronze lip with a high-shine finish, gold-flecked eyeshadow, voluminous false lashes and blingtastic nails.

Starrr, whose real name is Patrick Simondac, shot to fame thanks to his makeup, beauty and lifestyle channel, which promotes his ‘Makeup is a one-size-fits-all' philosophy. As well as rising to fame on social media, where he counts 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 3 million subscribers on YouTube, he has become a well-known voice for more inclusivity within the beauty industry. This isn't his first big beauty collaboration, either -- he has previously teamed up with Sephora and Formula X on a trio of nail polishes, and has modeled for MAC, Benefit Cosmetics and Urban Decay, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the news marks the latest of several big-name collaborations for MAC, which teamed up with Nicki Minaj earlier this year, and recently unveiled plans for a collaboration with Puma.
