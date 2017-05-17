X

Penelope Cruz Turns Blonde For Versace Role

IANS

Updated: May 17, 2017, 8:26 AM IST
Spanish actress Penelope Cruz attends Carpisa photocall presentation at the Italian Embassy on May 9, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Image: Getty Images)

Actress Penelope Cruz was spotted wearing a blonde wig and a leather jacket here as she geared up to portray fashion icon Donatella Versace in the upcoming anthology TV series "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story".

Cruz, 43, completed her look with sunglasses as she was strolling on the set on Monday.

She added light pink lipstick and heavy make-up to transform into the Italian fashion designer.

Filming for the Gianni Versace biopic is taking place at the iconic Versace mansion.

The series is based on Maureen Orth's 1999 book "Vulgar Favors". The 10-episode series is set to air next year.

The fashion world was stunned when Gianni was gunned down aged 50 in front of his beachside estate in July 1997.

Actor Edgar Ramirez will play the role of Gianni in the series.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 8:21 AM IST
