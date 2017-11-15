People Magazine Names Blake Shelton 2017s Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton has been named 2017s Sexiest Man Alive by an international magazine. The singer is shocked and says "they all must be running out of people".People magazine gave the title to the 41-year-old country singer on Tuesday night, reports people.com.On what went through his mind when he first heard the news, Shelton said: "That you all must be running out of people. Like, wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical." Shelton credits his girlfriend of two years Gwen Stefani -- whose film "Trolls" will have its Indian TV premiere on November 26 on Star Movies and Star Movies HD -- for convincing him to embrace the title."She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment'," he said. Shelton said he wants to show off his title in front of Maroon 5 frontman and fellow "The Voice" coach Adam Levine."I can't wait to shove this up Adam's a**. As proud as I am and honoured that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about," he added.