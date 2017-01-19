People's Choice Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively Raise The Red Carpet Glam Quotient

With every award show, comes a series of fashion trends that get the ball rolling for fashionistas. At the recent People's Choice Awards, several celebrities ruled the red carpet with their effortless fashion game. Priyanka Chopra twirled her way in a peach Sally LaPointe dress while Blake Lively oozed glamour in an Elie Saab black dress. Sarah Jessica Parker teaches you how to sport a metallic dress with sheer elegance, while Ruby Rose raised the style stakes in a hot red pantsuit. Not just these, several other leading ladies stuttered down the red carpet sporting the best of designers' couture with sheer ease. Here's a quick lowdown on who wore what at the awards ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe

Image: Reuters Pictures

Blake Lively in Elie Saab

Image: Reuters Pictures

Emily Wickersham in Stella McCartney

Image: Reuters Pictures

Ruby Rose in Veronica Beard

Image: Reuters Pictures

Sarah Jessica Parker in Bodice

Image: Reuters Pictures

Victoria Justice in Yousef Al-Jasmi

Image: Reuters Pictures

Kristen Bell in Rasario

Image: Reuters Pictures

Jamie Chung in Martha Medeiros

Image: Reuters Pictures

Jennifer Lopez in Reema Arca

Image: Reuters Pictures

Camilla Luddington

Image: Reuters Pictures

Take cues from these ladies for your next big event!