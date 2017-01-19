People's Choice Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively Raise The Red Carpet Glam Quotient
With every award show, comes a series of fashion trends that get the ball rolling for fashionistas. At the recent People's Choice Awards, several celebrities ruled the red carpet with their effortless fashion game. Priyanka Chopra twirled her way in a peach Sally LaPointe dress while Blake Lively oozed glamour in an Elie Saab black dress. Sarah Jessica Parker teaches you how to sport a metallic dress with sheer elegance, while Ruby Rose raised the style stakes in a hot red pantsuit. Not just these, several other leading ladies stuttered down the red carpet sporting the best of designers' couture with sheer ease. Here's a quick lowdown on who wore what at the awards ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra in Sally LaPointe
Blake Lively in Elie Saab
Emily Wickersham in Stella McCartney
Ruby Rose in Veronica Beard
Sarah Jessica Parker in Bodice
Victoria Justice in Yousef Al-Jasmi
Kristen Bell in Rasario
Jamie Chung in Martha Medeiros
Jennifer Lopez in Reema Arca
Camilla Luddington
Take cues from these ladies for your next big event!
